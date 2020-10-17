Diane Anderson
1952-2020
Dr. Diane Anderson, PhD, RD, LD passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Diane Marie Anderson was born on May 6th, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio. She is preceded by her parents Enar and Dorothy Anderson and survived by her sisters, Karen Anderson and Marsha (Mark) Chickey, as well as nieces and nephews. Dr. Anderson has been a beloved member of the Section of Neonatology at Baylor College of Medicine/Texas Children's Hospital for 20 years and a true pioneer in the field of neonatal nutrition. Dr. Anderson received her undergraduate degree at Bowling Green State University and her Master's and Doctorate of Philosophy from Case Western Reserve University. She then went to work for the Medical University of South Carolina. She came to Baylor College of Medicine/Texas Children's Hospital as an Associate Professor in 2000. She was one of the first neonatal dietitians in the United States and the only person to hold a Maternal and Child Health training grant for neonatal dietitians for over 20 consecutive years. She helped train countless dietitians as well as authored numerous publications, textbook chapters, and organized a national Neonatal Nutrition Conference attended by hundreds each year. Her impact on the health of neonates is immeasurable. In her free time she enjoyed dancing, going to the Ballet and listening to music. Dr. Anderson was truly a special person who treated everyone with kindness and touched the lives of many. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held in her honor on October 19, 2020 at 11 am, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, located on 3471 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027. Guests are encouraged to watch the service via live stream due to COVID-19, at: https://www.stlukesmethodist.org/memorial-livestream-2/
The "Dr. Diane Anderson Memorial Neonatal Nutrition Fund" was created to honor her legacy and to support future neonatal dietitian trainees. When making tribute gifts please include Diane Anderson's name and the "Dr. Diane Anderson Memorial Neonatal Nutrition Fund". Gifts can be made online with this link or mailed to: Texas Children's Hospital, Office of Philanthropy Suite 5214, P.O. Box 300630
Houston, TX. 77230-0630. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with final arrangements. To share a special memory of Diane or to sign her online guest book please visit www.schoedinger.com
.