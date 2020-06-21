Diane Brezner
1943 - 2020
Diane Brezner passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Diane was a devoted wife to her late husband Stephen "Skip" Brezner, grandmother, sister, mother and dear friend to all who knew her. She is survived by her beloved children, Dana Aboulafia, and her husband Isaac; Kevin Brezner, and his wife Melissa; grandchildren; Gaby, Aaron and Alexis Aboulafia; Zoe and Noah Brezner; and her brother David Lisberg and his wife Kathy. She is predeceased by her brother Burton Lisberg, and parents, Irving and Esther Lisberg of Aurora, Illinois.
Diane was born in Aurora on May 20, 1943 along with her twin brother David Lisberg. She graduated from Northwestern University in 1965 with a BA in Speech Therapy. Shortly after, she married the love of her life, Stephen "Skip" Brezner in 1966. Their adventure began at Charleston Air Force Base in South Carolina where Diane was a Speech Therapist and then moved to Houston in 1968.
She received her Masters in Speech Pathology at the University of Houston and enjoyed 18 years teaching for HISD. Upon retiring from HISD, Diane worked tirelessly at the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston for 15 years as a Special Education Consultant. She loved traveling the world with her husband and enjoyed going to the symphony, museums, ballet and theater together. Diane loved her children and grandchildren beyond measure, showering them with unconditional love. A private funeral service was held. Contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Yeshurun.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.
