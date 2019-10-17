Home

Nelson Funeral Home
103 Market St
Leakey, TX 78873
(830) 232-6667
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Leakey UMC
Diane Chambers Foshee


1935 - 2019
Diane Chambers Foshee Obituary
Diane Foshee
1935-2019
Active member Friends of Garner, Leakey UMC & Galena Park UMC, Diane Chambers Foshee is survived by her children Dirk Foshee and Carlyn Foshee Chatfield and husband Mark, former daughter-in-law Leah Foshee Braden, granddaughters Marie and Beverly Chatfield, brother Jimmy Chambers and wife Janice, sister Sandra Gallamore and husband Reggie, brother-in-law Robert Foshee and wife Lyndel, sister-in-law Diana Foshee, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George, and by her parents, George and Marie Chambers. Her memorial service will be held at Leakey UMC 2pm Saturday, 10/19/2019. A longer celebration of her life will be held during the Garner State Park Trail Work days on 01/18/2020.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019
