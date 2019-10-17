|
|
Diane Foshee
1935-2019
Active member Friends of Garner, Leakey UMC & Galena Park UMC, Diane Chambers Foshee is survived by her children Dirk Foshee and Carlyn Foshee Chatfield and husband Mark, former daughter-in-law Leah Foshee Braden, granddaughters Marie and Beverly Chatfield, brother Jimmy Chambers and wife Janice, sister Sandra Gallamore and husband Reggie, brother-in-law Robert Foshee and wife Lyndel, sister-in-law Diana Foshee, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George, and by her parents, George and Marie Chambers. Her memorial service will be held at Leakey UMC 2pm Saturday, 10/19/2019. A longer celebration of her life will be held during the Garner State Park Trail Work days on 01/18/2020.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019