Diane Marie Coursey
1936-2020
Diane Marie Coursey went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 18, 2020. She had battled Alzheimer's for several years and was recently diagnosed with the plague that is now worldwide.
Diane was born May 11, 1936 in Schuylerville, NY to Warren and Dorothy Coonrad. She considered Lake George, NY her home as she was raised there with eight sisters and one brother. She was affectionately called "The Queen" by her sisters.
After graduation from Lake George High School, she married a member of the USAF and lived in California, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Florida, Oklahoma, and Japan.
In May of 1969 she moved with children, Mike, Debbie, and Tammy to Houston. In 1974, she went to work for Medical Arts Hospital when she met and married Jack Coursey in 1976 and they shared 44 years of abundant blessings from The Lord. She later worked for and retired from Transco after 16 years. Not frequent travelers, Diane and Jack managed to climb the Pyramid of the Sun outside of Mexico City, visit Graceland, cross the Golden Gate Bridge, visit the Great Smokies, Pikes Peak, Puerto Villarta, Washington D.C., Disney World, and walk among the giant Redwoods. Their favorite get-away was several trips a year to San Antonio.
Diane was a beautiful, petite, lady that took pride in her appearance and always wore her trademark white shoes. She loved music- mostly country western and 50's Doo-Wop. She amassed over 200 CD's as well as an extensive vinyl record collection. Just for fun and entertainment she would occasionally start a collection. Early on she collected matchbook covers from around the world, followed by all of the state quarters issued. She has an extensive coffee mug collection from places she traveled. Her pride and joy is all of the Lenox Porcelain Wild Bird Figurines which she has presented in a display case.
As an employee of a Hallmark Card shop (after retirement), she was able to collect almost all of the "Beanie Baby's which she has directed be given to one of her granddaughters.
Diane was a real animal lover, especially cats, and her home has many, many cat figures around. She had a cat carrier in her car and also treats. She once rescued a frozen, burned cat from the freeway. She took the cat to get medical attention and "Dirty Harry" lasted 17 years. At one point she was caring for 7 cats and also always had a dog or two around. She and Jack also had ducks and bunnies in their backyard. All gifts from Diane to Jack.
Being thankful for blessings and feeling obligated to give back, Diane supported many, many charitable organizations, such as Star of Hope Women and Children Shelter, Boys Town, Special Olympics
, Shriners Hospital for Children
, and always St. Timothy Lutheran Church. She also donated to animal support organizations like, The Nature Conservancy, World Wildlife Fund, Houston SPCA, The Audubon Society, and others.
Diane has gone to walk with the angels. Leaving family and friends to cherish and love her forever and count as a blessing the times we shared together.
Funeral service will be held at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 14225 Hargrave Rd. Houston, TX 77070 at 1:30PM. Private family burial in Brookside Memorial Park following the church service. Social distancing protocol and mask required. Service will be live streamed. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Diane's name to the charity or church of your choice.