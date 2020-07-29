1/
Diane Dante
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Gaitz Dante
19402020
Diane Gaitz Dante passed away on July 23, 2020, at Austin Rehabilitation and Wellness at the age of 79.
Diane was born in Houston, Texas, on October 13, 1940. She graduated from San Jacinto Senior High School in 1958 and attended the University of Houston, where she earned a B.A. in elementary education.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents Jake and Roz Gaitz and her previous husband, Ted Sposeep. She is survived by her loving husband, Morris Dante of Austin, Texas; her children Eric and Dana Sposeep of Austin, Texas; her daughter Sherry Sposeep and Randy Bell of Arlington, Virginia; brother Sandy and Andi Gaitz; step-daughters, Karen Dante and John Michael Guerrero, Lisa and Joe Wyman, Becky and Eduardo Zendejas, and Michelle Dante and Blake Bush; grandchildren Kirby Prince, Jessica Prince, Skylar Bush, Drew Sposeep, Zachary Zendejas, Daniel Zendejas, Jackson Bell, and Daisy Bell.
When possible, a memorial service will be held at Emanu El Memorial Park in Houston. Memorial contributions may be made to BrightFocus Foundation Alzheimer's Disease Research.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved