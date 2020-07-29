Diane Gaitz Dante
19402020
Diane Gaitz Dante passed away on July 23, 2020, at Austin Rehabilitation and Wellness at the age of 79.
Diane was born in Houston, Texas, on October 13, 1940. She graduated from San Jacinto Senior High School in 1958 and attended the University of Houston, where she earned a B.A. in elementary education.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents Jake and Roz Gaitz and her previous husband, Ted Sposeep. She is survived by her loving husband, Morris Dante of Austin, Texas; her children Eric and Dana Sposeep of Austin, Texas; her daughter Sherry Sposeep and Randy Bell of Arlington, Virginia; brother Sandy and Andi Gaitz; step-daughters, Karen Dante and John Michael Guerrero, Lisa and Joe Wyman, Becky and Eduardo Zendejas, and Michelle Dante and Blake Bush; grandchildren Kirby Prince, Jessica Prince, Skylar Bush, Drew Sposeep, Zachary Zendejas, Daniel Zendejas, Jackson Bell, and Daisy Bell.
When possible, a memorial service will be held at Emanu El Memorial Park in Houston. Memorial contributions may be made to BrightFocus Foundation
Alzheimer's Disease Research.