Diane Fanaff

1963-2019

Diane Leffingwell Fanaff joined her Lord and Savior peacefully at her home in Cypress, Texas on June 19th, 2019. Diane was born in Palacios, Texas on May 14th 1963 to parents Jerry and Gloria Leffingwell. She was preceded in her Heavenly graduation by her Father Jerry.

She is survived by her husband Jeff Fanaff, her children Nicole (23), Matthew (21) and Mitchell (17); her mother Gloria Leffingwell; sisters Lori Busch; Julie Johnson; brother John Leffingwell, and a large extended loving family.

Diane moved to Houston in her early childhood and graduated from Sharpstown High School in 1981 and attended Southwest Texas State University and then The University of Houston. She started her work career as a certified legal assistant, spending most of her work years working for Richard "Racehorse" Haynes.

Diane and Jeff were married in November, 1993 and recently celebrated their 25 year anniversary. After the birth of their daughter, Diane became a stay at home mom. Diane and family are members of Second Baptist Church where Diane worked part time as a Nursery Coordinator at the West Campus and then as a 4th and 5th grade Sunday School Teacher at the Cypress Campus.

Diane's life was defined by her love for the Lord, her family and friends. Diane loved to watch Nicole, Matthew and Mitchell participate in all their activities. She never missed a dance recital, swim meet, ball game or other event until she was physically unable to attend. Diane loved to frequent craft shows with her family and friends, shop, travel, sit by a fire watching movies and anything Christmas.

A memorial service and celebration of Diane's life will be conducted at 1:00 pm. Wednesday, the 26th of June, 2019 at Second Baptist Church-Cypress Campus, 29900 Highway 290, Cypress, Texas 77433. Immediately following all are invited to a reception at the church. A private family burial will be held at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.

"Just one more time. I want to touch your face and hold your hand, just one more time…forever. The last time just makes me want one more time. Although time will pass between the last and next, I know there will be another when I join you in Heaven, and then there will be one more time…forever."