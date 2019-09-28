|
|
Diane Gillebaard
1940-2019
Diane Jaqueline (Steele) Gillebaard passed away on September 22, 2019. She was born in Houston, TX on August 7, 1940. She attended Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma.
She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years Frans Gillebaard and her parents Jacqueline Steele Weston and Barney Steele. She is survived by her uncle Ronnie Burnett and her special love Lily.
As a teenager she was active in the March of Dimes Mother's March and Girl Scouts, both of which her mother Jackie Steele served as president. After graduation from OU, she worked for more than 20 years at Gulf Publishing in Houston.
In 1980, she joined her husband Frans in the development and operation of Flying Dutchman Restaurant & Oyster Bar, Brass Parrot Restaurant and Kemah Cantina, all in Kemah, TX.
Her volunteer work followed her passion for animals, arts and her community. She served on the boards and advisory committees of the University of Texas Medical Branch, Communities in Schools-Bay Area, The Arts Alliance of Clear Lake, Armand Bayou Nature Center, Bay Area SPCA, A Visit from St. Nicholas, Kemah Historical Society and Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. She was also a member of the League City Garden Club.
She shared with her husband the Clear Lake Area Economic Foundation Chairman's award in 2001 and received the NASA Public Service in Medal in 2000. She and her husband were named Bay Area Turning Point Men and Women of Heart Hall of Fame.
Remembrances can be sent to the Diane & Frans Gillebaard Scholarship Endowment at The University of Texas Medical Branch, Development Office, 301 University Blvd., Galveston, TX 77555-0148.
At Diane's request, no memorial service will be held.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2019