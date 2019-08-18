|
|
Diane Gray
1936-2019
Mary Diane Gray, age 83, joined her heavenly reward on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born June 16, 1936 in Long Beach, California to Claude E. Wilson and Marie Francis Wilson. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years John Michael Gray, her five children Anthony Michael Gray, Carrie Anne Gray Mays, Colleen Gray Dudley, Brian Patrick Gray, Sheila Marie Gray Hall and their respective spouses. She is also survived by 10 adoring grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and her older brother James Q. Wilson.
Diane graduated from Jordan High School in Long Beach, California in 1954, where she was a flag twirler and Vice President of the Alpha Sigma Rho sorority. It was at Jordan High where she met her husband Mike. After a two-year stint in the Army, Mike returned to Long Beach to marry Diane. They remained in California until Mike's job transferred them to Houston in 1974, where they joined Prince of Peace Catholic Community and have remained parishioners there for 45 years. During that time Diane was a member of the Pastoral Council, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court of the Holy Family, and an active member and leader of the women's ACTS and WITS retreat groups. She played on the Prestonwood Forest women's tennis team and was active in the Prestonwood Forest Civic Association. Diane was also a member of the San Jacinto Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
One of Diane's great passions in life was her involvement with Texas A&M University, where four of her children attended. She was an active member of the Aggie Moms and was president of the Northwest Harris County Aggie Moms, becoming the national president of the Aggie Moms' Federation in 2001-2002.
There will be a Vigil for Diane on August 23 in the Mary Chapel at Prince of Peace beginning at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday August 24 in the Main Church with a Reception following in the Prince of Peace Community Center.
The family is accepting flowers, but if you prefer a donation, please consider donating to the "WITS Scholarship" (Women In The Spirit) online at https://pushpay.com/g/pophoustonotherdonations or c/o Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 19222 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX 77070 attn: Sefanit Stefanos
Please send flowers to 6403 Singing Creek Lane, Spring, TX 77379.
Mom, your strong faith in the Lord has earned you a place in Heaven. Please know you will be dearly missed, and your memory and life lessons will be celebrated each and every day by all who loved you.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019