Diane De Shazo Kato
1964-2019
In Loving Memory
Diane De Shazo Kato, 55, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 in San Antonio, TX after a long struggle with cancer. She was born on February 15, 1964 in Port Authur, TX to Dan and Sharon De Shazo. She is survived by her sons, Cameron Kato and Kyle Kato; parents, Dan De Shazo and Sharon Denton; siblings, Denise Kaczorowski and Dane De Shazo; and nieces, Lauren Garney, Nancy De Shazo and Danielle De Shazo. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church located at 1656 Blalock Rd. in Houston, TX on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Diane's name to The Woodland Cemetery Association, PO Box 795 Rosebud, TX 76570.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Apr. 25 to May 3, 2019