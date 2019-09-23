|
Diane Kruger
went to be with the Lord on September 19, 2019 surrounded by her family after a hard and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on August 19, 1957 in Houston, Texas. She graduated from Spring Branch High School in 1976 and attended the University of Houston before becoming a flight attendant for Pan Am Airways, where she traveled the world. Diane's life was focused on her faith, family, and friends; and she was a friend to all. Diane lived her life the same way she fought her battle with cancer: with poise, dignity, strength, and grace. She is an example to those who had the privilege of knowing her. Diane graciously served her community by volunteering with the Catholic Charity Guild, Ronald McDonald House, and Project Purple. Diane was a loving wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Mike; eldest son Mikey and wife Brittany and their children Kate and Bennett; daughter Nicki Ellis and husband John; son Travis and wife Elizabeth and their son Travis Jr.; mother Gloria DeAnda; and brother Michael DeAnda. She is proceeded in death by her grandparents Amelia and Tino Molina. The family invites you to celebrate Diane's life at a Memorial Service on September 25, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Theresa Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Diane to Project Purple, Ronald McDonald House, or St. Theresa Catholic Church. While our hearts ache at the tremendous loss of our matriarch, her family and friends are comforted in knowing she is with our Lord and Savior. Her life is an example of what faith in our Lord Jesus Christ can accomplish. Diane's optimism, courage, and strength are an inspiration to us all.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 23, 2019