Sylvia Diane Weber Masucci
1936-2020
Sylvia Diane Weber Masucci of Houston, Texas and York Harbor, Maine, passed away peacefully on April 27th at Houston Hospice.
Diane was born on May 10, 1936, in Schenectady, NY. She attended Rochester University and Eastman School of Music. While a student at Eastman, she was widely regarded as a talented pianist. After graduation, she was hired by the CIA as a translator, a career that both fascinated and intrigued her. Diane would talk about her stint with the CIA all throughout her life. Several years later, as television became established, she found herself auditioning for the new television show, The Romper Room. She was hired and became an instant success as "Miss Diane" on the Albany TV station. During her television career, she met Jim Masucci, who would become her husband in 1960. Working together, they developed not only life-long friendships, but a shared passion for the changing world of media.
In 1971, Jim was offered a position in Houston with KTRK TV, Channel 13. They made the move and started a new and exciting chapter in their lives. Diane immediately met new friends through the Junior League, various charity organizations, and the Teresians. Jim and Diane welcomed a son, Hayes, February 18, 1973. Diane became an active member of St. Anne's Catholic Church and found great strength from her faith. Diane, always a wonderful conversationalist and a voracious reader, loved meeting friends for coffee to discuss everything from books to world events. Her warm smile, intellectual wit, and gracious personality allowed her to meet interesting and diverse people throughout her life.
In 1999, Diane and Jim established a summer home in York Harbor, Maine where they hosted many friends and family. In Maine, they shared their love for the beautiful coastline. Diane found great solace in the Maine marshes and the dramatic tides. From her porch, she loved to watch the Canadian geese, an occasional moose calf, and always the changing seasons. In the summers she looked forward to visits from her Texas grandchildren, whom she adored taking for ice cream and watching the sunsets together.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents Fredrick H. Weber and Sophie Sheppie Weber of Schenectady, NY, and her husband, James Edwin Masucci of Houston, Texas.
Diane is survived by her son, Hayes Weber Masucci, daughter-in-law, Samantha Whelan Masucci, and her two grandchildren; James Weber Masucci and Anna Gayle Masucci. She is also survived by her loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Burial will take place in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna, NY. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to The Houston SPCA or the charity of your choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 3, 2020.