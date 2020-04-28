|
Diane Marie Parma Schindler
1939-2020
Diane Marie Parma Schindler, "Granny", 81 of Cypress, Texas went to be with her Lord on April 26, 2020. She was born on March 25, 1939, to Vit and Martha (Seydler) Parma in Fayette County, Texas.
Diane graduated from Weimar High School in 1957. She was a four year member of the Wildcat marching band, a four year active member of Future Homemakers of America and held the position as Parliamentarian her junior year. Diane was her sophomore class reporter, and was voted FFA Sweetheart her senior year. As a child, Diane learned the piano, which she continued to play and enjoyed her whole life. After graduation, Diane attended the University of Texas and was a member of the marching band there before moving to Houston and working in accounting for the National Biscuit Company (NABISCO) cookie plant on Holcombe Blvd. Her children fondly recall the fresh baked treats she would bring home from work for them to enjoy. Diane was married and raised three children in the west Houston suburb of Alief. Later, she moved to Canyon Lake, Texas where she started Flasher's, a unique and popular quick-serve restaurant with two area locations that made the best burgers on the lake. In 1994, Diane moved back to Houston and finally settled in the Cypress area where she worked as the Receptionist for (and eventually retired from) DXP Enterprises. Diane was an avid reader, loved the outdoors, nurturing the flowers in her yard, and a great glass of wine at sunset. She was a loving mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She enjoyed life most when spending it with those she cared deeply for. Granny was gifted at spoiling her grandchildren and adoring her great grandchildren. This always gave her so much pleasure.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents Vit and Martha Parma, her grandson Robert Kyle Condon, and the beloved aunts and uncles that supported her and helped so much in raising her, Mary Jane and Melvin Dusek of Victoria, Texas and Lillian and Lewis Kunetka of Weimar, Texas.
Diane is survived by her three children with Francis Schindler of Schulenburg, Texas; Debbie Condon & husband Rob of Houston, Texas, Keith Schindler & wife Brenda of Berlin Heights, Ohio and Mark Schindler & wife Joy of Schulenburg, Texas; her eight grandchildren, Chris Condon & wife Meredith, Clayton Condon & wife Melanie, Kelly Condon, Craig Condon, Suzanne Schindler, Ryan Schindler, Justin Schindler and Jackson Schindler; and her two great grandchildren, Robert Kyle Condon II & Caroline Jordan Condon.
In keeping with Diane's giving spirit, she generously made arrangements to donate her body to the Willed Body Program at the University of Texas Medical School. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Celebration of Diane's Life will be held at a later date, still to be determined. In lieu of flowers and in support of her love of reading, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to the Friends of the Weimer Public Library.
Weimar Public Library
One Jackson Square
Weimar, Texas 78962
979-725-6608
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020