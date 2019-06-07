Home

Wynn Funeral Home
602 32Nd St
Galveston, TX 77550
(409) 621-1677
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bellfort Church of Christ
6606 Bellfort
Houston, TX
Burial
Following Services
Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery
Diane Tyler


Diane Tyler
1950-2019
Diane Tyler was born 08-22-50 to the late Horace and Marjorie Jackson of Deanville Texas. Diane was called home on June 4, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and continues until processional at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday June 8. 2019.
Services will be held at Bellfort Church of Christ 6606 Bellfort Houston, Texas 77087. Minister James Glen will officiate services. Burial immediately following at Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home Galveston Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 7, 2019
