|
|
Dianne Esther Reisenauer Cocanougher
1942-2019
On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Dianne Esther Reisenauer Cocanougher peacefully left this earth to take up residence in her heavenly home. She was a kind, generous and loving lady who had an incredible gift for spreading joy wherever she went. She will be greatly missed by both family and friends.
Dianne was born March 27, 1942, and raised in West Allis, Wisconsin; however, she was always quick to note that she was meant to be a Texan and got here as quickly as she could. She attended Marquette University and the University of Texas, but for the past 32 years, her heart belonged to Texas A&M University.
Dianne married Benton Cocanougher on May 27, 1967, and they spent the next 52 years in a loving relationship of mutual admiration and respect. Their life journey took them to Austin, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, and Bryan-College Station. She was a valued partner in his over 35-year career in academic administration. Through those years, Dianne provided unwavering support and encouragement, and loved the opportunities to make new friends and build relationships. She never met a stranger and shared her joy for life with everyone. Dianne also cherished being a mother and understood the value of being present and involved in the lives of her children.
Over the years, Dianne enjoyed numerous Bible Study groups, sewing, reading, tennis, and community service. She served as director of the Volunteer Program at Bryan High School and as a board member of the Hope Pregnancy Center. In 2014, she was one of the "You're The Tops" honorees of The BCS Prenatal Clinic.
Dianne battled and beat three cancers over the past 25 years but faced a continuing struggle with complications from the cancer treatments. Her unfailing faith, courage, strength, and optimism during the numerous health challenges she faced were a source of admiration for all who knew her.
Dianne is survived by her husband Benton Cocanougher; daughter Carolyn Cocanougher of Houston; son David Cocanougher and his wife Kristi, and their children Hayden, Koen, and Sorennah from Coppell; sister Jan Gunther; brother Rich Reisenauer; and brother Wayne Reisenauer and his wife Karen.
A visitation will be held from 4:30–7 pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Hillier Funeral Home of COLLEGE STATION. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 am with a reception to follow on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Bryan.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Hospice Brazos Valley.
Please visit Dianne's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019