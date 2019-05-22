Dianne Dickens

1953-2019

Dianne Dickens passed away April 30, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Otto Larry Dickens, daughter, Brandy Van Lenten and husband Stephen Van Lenten, son, Eric Dickens, grandchildren, Gwen and Austin Van Lenten and 2 sisters a brother and many loved ones. A memorial service will be held Saturday, 5/25, at 2:00 in Larry and Dianne's Webster home.

. . . When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, that an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand; The angel said my place was ready, In Heaven far above, And that I'd have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven's Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, And told me, "Welcome Home." So, when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 22, 2019