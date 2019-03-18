|
|
Dianne Fuller
1943-2019
Dianne Fuller, age 75 of Sugar Land, Texas passed away on March 17, 2019. She was born in Houston, Texas on April 26, 1943 to A.C. and Estelle Barton. She was married to Jimmy D. Fuller for 41 years. Dianne was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker and friend to all. She had a passion for poodles and raised champion toy poodles. Dianne was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Jack, sisters Bettye and Linda.
She is survived by her son Gregory D. Fuller and wife Gina, their children Grace, Grant, Georgia and Garner, daughter Lynda Dawn Pickering and husband Daren and their children Delaney and Cash Campbell.
Visitation will be held at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 5:00pm-8:00pm. A Funeral Service will held at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10:00am. Interment Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2019