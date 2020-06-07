Dianne Schoelman Hyde
1947-2020
Dianne Schoelman Hyde passed from this world on the morning of May 25, 2020 following a brave battle with cancer. Dianne was born in Houston, Texas on June 26, 1947, the eldest of five siblings. She spent her final weeks in the loving care of her daughter Melissa.
Dianne is survived by her mother Dorothy "Dot" Schoelman of Houston; son Matt Lyons and daughter-in-law Julianne Lyons of Austin; daughter Melissa Lyons and son-in-law Jean-Michel Vannier of Houston; sister Janie Schoelman and sister-in-law Phyllis Schoelman; grandchildren Matthew and Meaghan Lyons; step-grandchildren Chloe and Phoebe Vannier; step-daughters Melanie Tiemann and Christie Meyer and step-granddaughter Katie Jean Meyer; beloved aunt Gloria Spear; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she cherished, including her goddaughter Chrissy Martin.
Dianne is preceded in death by her husband and companion Melvyn J Hyde, her father Walter William (Bill) Schoelman, siblings Connie, Helen and Kurt, as well as her maternal grandparents Joseph and Lydia Spear to whom she felt a special bond and debt of gratitude, having lived with them as a young wife while pregnant with and after giving birth to her son until her husband completed his tour of duty in Vietnam. Their love and acceptance, throughout her life but especially during this time of both joy and tumult, exerted a lifelong influence on her.
Dianne was a proud graduate of St. Agnes Academy in 1965. After several years of raising her young children, Dianne spent most of her working years in the accounting department of ANCO Insurance, where she made many treasured and lifelong friends. After leaving Houston, "Nana Di" settled in Austin where she could be close to her grandchildren. She devoted herself to fostering and adopting shih tzus for Wee Rescue.
Her family was blessed to be able to gather with her for a final Mother's Day celebration at which Fr. Vincent Tran of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church officiated a brief private Mass, including administration of the sacraments of Confession, Anointing of the Sick and Holy Communion.
The family expresses their deep appreciation for the skill, dedication and compassion of all her caregivers. She was very grateful for every one of you.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date, and Dianne's ashes will be interred next to Melvyn's in the Columbarium at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Austin, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wee Rescue at weerescue.org or simply pray for the repose of Dianne's soul. She was loved.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.