Dick James Ralph

1935-2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Dick James Ralph announces his passing after a lengthy illness, on Friday, Sept 4, 2020 at the age of 84 years.

He was born in Ft. Worth, TX November 24, 1935 to James Menco Ralph and Amelia Bracharsch Ralph. Dick always had fond memories of his years spent at Washington and Lee University and he later attended the Graduate School of Banking at SMU. He served in the US Army and was honorably discharged as Captain after being stationed in Germany. Subsequent to his time in the Army, Dick went into banking where he made many life long friends. In his latter years he went into the real estate business at Semmler Pollard Properties. He enjoyed salt water fishing, travel, entertaining and was a Cowboys fan! His wit and humor will be sorely missed.

Dick is survived by his loving wife Mary Boyle Ralph, children Lauren Berry (Bruce Berry), Richard Ralph, Bradford Ralph, Caroline Boyle, Michael Boyle Sr. and grandsons James and Alex Lansford.

His ashes will be interred later at Glenwood Cemetery.



