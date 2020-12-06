Dinah Powers

19-2020

With tremendous sadness, the Powers family regrets to inform that Dinah Powers, Houston resident, and recently of the Rod Ryan Show, died on November 18, 2020, after a brief and fierce battle with endometrial cancer. She was thirty-five years old.

Houston has lost one of its best and brightest. Ms. Powers settled in Houston in 2012 after winning a competition for a position with the Rod Ryan Show, on local radio station 94.5, The Buzz. Dinah was a uniquely talented woman, becoming well known in the Houston area due to her witty and vivacious personality, which featured prominently on the airwaves. She exited the Rod Ryan Show in late 2019 to pursue a degree in clinical psychology.

Dinah grew up on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Thereafter she began her radio career, while in her early twenties, in Tampa Bay, Florida. After relocating to Houston, Dinah Powers became a staple on local radio and a fixture in the Houston community. Her bon vivant spirit and good humor left an indelible impression on countless Houstonians, many of whom rallied to her cause during her most difficult time of need. The outpouring of support for Ms. Powers during her battle against cancer was, and continues to be, a testament to her spirit and how many lives she impacted during her abbreviated life.

Even through the end, Dinah maintained her good humor and found consolation in the presence of family, and the support of friends and the Houston community. Her courage throughout her illness was remarkable. Dinah is survived by her brother, John Powers, her mother, Susan Powers, half-sister, Aria, and beloved dog, Barney. She was preceded in death by her loving father, Jed Powers. Dinah will be missed but her spirit will live on in the minds of her family and friends, as well as those she interacted with, and the listeners she touched through her years on the radio. Funeral arrangements have been complicated due to COVID restrictions, but Dinah's family has planned a private service. A public memorial service for Dinah will be considered at a later time. In the interim, friends should celebrate Dinah's life in their own way to remember the legacy that she left behind. In lieu of flowers, the Powers family requested, at Dinah's behest, donations in her name to Houston Hospice. She will be missed.



