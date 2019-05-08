Dixie Lee (Taylor) Cox

1960-2019

Dixie Lee (Taylor) Cox, of Bellaire, Texas, went to be with the Lord on May 3, 2019 after a valiant battle with leukemia. Dixie was born November 19, 1960 in Pasadena, Texas to her mother, Sharna (Lemon) Taylor, who received her in Heaven with her brother, Jeffrey Taylor.

Dixie was a graduate of Sam Rayburn High School and the University of Houston. A lifelong sports fan, Dixie loved the Astros and Rockets and felt most comfortable in the baseball bleachers as a Bellaire Little League mom. She was an avid Jazzerciser and loved to travel to Italy and the One & Only in Los Cabos, Mexico. Dixie was a current member of West University Baptist Church having moved her membership a few years ago from First Baptist Church of Pasadena.

Dixie's legacy lives on through her beloved husband of almost thirty years, Mark, and children, Evan, Caroline, and Sharna, son-in law, Jose Caceres, and their children Noémie and Estefan. Dixie is survived by her father, Brad Taylor, and brother, Alex Taylor. Dixie's laughter and smile will be cherished by numerous nieces and a nephew, extended family, and friends.

A celebration of Dixie Cox's life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at West University Baptist Church at 6218 Auden, Houston, TX. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation of blood, money or volunteer time to MD Anderson Hospital in her name. To honor her lifelong love of sports, attendees are invited to wear their favorite sports jersey. The family will hold a private burial service. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 8, 2019