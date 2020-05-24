Dochia Jane Boyd Parker

1948-2020

Dochia Jane Boyd Parker, 72, of Simonton, Texas, passed away on April 24, 2020 after recently being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. Jane was born on January 20, 1948 in Richlands, Virginia. She spent most of her childhood in Centerburg, Ohio where she graduated from Centerburg High School in 1966. Jane attended the University of Ohio before moving to Mt. Vernon, Ohio where she married and had 2 daughters. The family relocated to Houston, Texas, a city Jane grew to love, in 1976. While living in Houston, Jane divorced and later married Bill Parker. Bill's work took Jane and her family to Maine, South Carolina, and Massachusetts, and then eventually back to Texas which Jane liked best of all the places she had lived. Once her daughters became adults, Jane teamed with them to open a retail jewelry business in Richmond, Texas. Jane and daughters Kim and Kerry worked side by side in the business for the last 25 years, bringing their family values to a business they all love. Jane was a loving and enthusiastic grandmother to granddaughters Taylor and Olivia Amador. Mom Mom, as she was called, never missed out on being with them or seeing their dance recitals, or attending their cheer contests, or attending school functions. She made sure that she attended every single one of their sporting events! They were her life and she was their favorite person in the whole world. Jane's life was centered around her family. Not only did they work together, they spent most of their free time together. Jane was their everything and they were the love of her life! They had so many fun, unforgettable times together. They loved traveling together, dining out together and celebrating, enjoying family dinners (Jane was known for her delicious homemade food), playing games, fishing, watching movies, cooking, baking and just enjoying time with one another doing anything. It was always the best time as long as the family was together. Jane and her family had a very special bond. She loved holidays with family, to garden -she had a green thumb. She enjoyed spending time with friends and always loved having a good time. She enjoyed dancing with Bill and singing to his guitar playing, they were quit the duet. She had a soft spot for animals and she rescued many. She was always smiling, laughing and happy. She was the most beautiful person inside and out. She was smart, thoughtful, generous and had a kind and caring heart, a beautiful smile and a positive attitude even when she was diagnosed with cancer. She was a strong women. Janie was a perfect role model for her daughters and granddaughters and they are better people because she showed them how to treat others. She was their best friend.

Jane was preceded in death by her loving parents Ona and Clarence M. Boyd.

Jane is survived by her husband of 42 years, Bill Parker; daughters, Kerry Flecknoe and Kimberly Amador, son-in-law Minor Amador, and granddaughters Taylor and Olivia Amador.

She will be greatly missed by many, especially Wendy Peterson who was like a daughter to her, her work family which she loved, many friends and especially her loving family where she will be thought about and missed every day of their life. She was their everything!

A perfect wife, mother and grandmother- she will be forever and always in their hearts!

For those desiring, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Jane's name be directed to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas designated to breast cancer.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store