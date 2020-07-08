Dodie (Rutherford) Lilley
1963-2020
Dodie Rutherford Lilley, 57, went to her Heavenly home on July 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Chad; son, Conner; sister, Cheri Martin and husband Derek; brother, Rich Rutherford; and many family and friends. Visitation will be July 8, 2020 at Klein Funeral Home in Tomball from 5pm-7pm. Service is on July 9, 2020 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Westfield at 11am. Interment following service with a luncheon in the fellowship hall.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 8, 2020.