Dodie Lilley
1963 - 2020
Dodie (Rutherford) Lilley
1963-2020
Dodie Rutherford Lilley, 57, went to her Heavenly home on July 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Chad; son, Conner; sister, Cheri Martin and husband Derek; brother, Rich Rutherford; and many family and friends. Visitation will be July 8, 2020 at Klein Funeral Home in Tomball from 5pm-7pm. Service is on July 9, 2020 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Westfield at 11am. Interment following service with a luncheon in the fellowship hall.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
JUL
9
Service
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
281-351-7233
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
July 7, 2020
We have been blessed having you as our neighbor and friend.
We will always remember your sweet smile and beautiful heart you had caring for others.
You were a blessing to many.
Reace and Mary Kay James
Mary Kay James
Neighbor
July 7, 2020
you will always be in my heart!
Martha Lara
Friend
July 7, 2020
Michelle Chrisner
Family
July 7, 2020
Michelle Chrisner
Family
July 7, 2020
Michelle Chrisner
Family
July 7, 2020
Its still unbelievable that you are gone. Its tough to bare another young cousin gone. You brought the laughter and smiles everywhere. Looking back on memories are tough when I just want you here creating memories. I will miss you , Dodie. I love you always and forever.
Michelle Chrisner
Family
July 7, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Dodie you will
Be dearly but never forgotten! Fly high Beautiful Angel!
Love from, Mike Melissa and Michelle Garcia!
Melissa Garcia
Family
July 7, 2020
July 7, 2020
To my sister from another mister I keep hoping that I wake up and it is all a dream but know that you will be missed dearly and you will always be my beach shenanigans buddy! Till we meet again in that big heavenly sky fly high my new angel. You will never be forgotten and the love you had for your family and friends will also missed. Love you bunches Dodie!
Helen Meek
Friend
July 7, 2020
Dodie, our friend and neighbor. You left us to soon. We will miss you. Rest In Peace and some day hopefully we will see on the other side.
Ted & Yvonne Sabala
Neighbor
July 6, 2020
My Dear, Sweet, Beautiful and Always Full of Life Cousin....I'm going to miss you.

I will always cherish the fond memories or our childhood, from the trailer park to the Bargain Barn & the around the corner store; the Easter Egg Hunt you, Cheri & Ricky rigged and the favorite hide & seek place at grandma & grandpas house; NASA picnics, family reunions and so many more memories I will always hold dear to my heart. Good times.

We will keep rooting for your Astros & Texans...and in your honor forever pass along the infamous mustache picture as the cousins turn 50.

Lemon-Lime-Blueberry

i LoVe YoU, dOdIe AnN. Rest in Peace Sweet Cousin.

david chrisner
Family
