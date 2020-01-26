|
Medora "Dodie" Wooldridge
1931-2020
Medora 'Dodie' Wooldridge, a woman who never met a stranger and a friend to all, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020. Her greatest accomplishment was being a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, grandmother and great grandmother to so many. She is survived by her three sons, Dean, Jr. (Kim), John (Ann) and Luke (Leigh) Wooldridge, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, four nieces and a nephew. A graduate of Vanderbilt University, where she met her husband Dr. Dean Wooldridge, they moved to the Rio Grande Valley in 1957 to set up his medical practice. She was active in her life in the Valley and served in many capacities to the betterment of her church and her community. For the past eleven years, she lived in Houston where she was active in her church. She considered both McAllen and Houston her homes. She will be missed by everyone whose life she touched. A service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road, Houston, Texas, with a reception to follow in the Bagby Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, a gift in her honor may be made to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road, Houston Texas 77056.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020