Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Martin's Episcopal Church
717 Sage Road
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dodie Wooldridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dodie Wooldridge


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dodie Wooldridge Obituary
Medora "Dodie" Wooldridge
1931-2020
Medora 'Dodie' Wooldridge, a woman who never met a stranger and a friend to all, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020. Her greatest accomplishment was being a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, grandmother and great grandmother to so many. She is survived by her three sons, Dean, Jr. (Kim), John (Ann) and Luke (Leigh) Wooldridge, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, four nieces and a nephew. A graduate of Vanderbilt University, where she met her husband Dr. Dean Wooldridge, they moved to the Rio Grande Valley in 1957 to set up his medical practice. She was active in her life in the Valley and served in many capacities to the betterment of her church and her community. For the past eleven years, she lived in Houston where she was active in her church. She considered both McAllen and Houston her homes. She will be missed by everyone whose life she touched. A service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road, Houston, Texas, with a reception to follow in the Bagby Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, a gift in her honor may be made to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road, Houston Texas 77056.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dodie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreidler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -