Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 W. Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
(281) 391-2424
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Graveside service
Following Services
Katy Magnolia Cemetery
More Obituaries for Dolly Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolly Walker


1943 - 2019
Dolly Walker Obituary
Dolly Fenell Walker
1943-2019
Dolly Fenell Walker, of Katy Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Bill Eugene Walker Sr.; as well as her daughter, Monica Walker Calley; her mother and father; and one brother. She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Brenda and Steven Theiss of Columbus, Texas and son and daughter in law, Bill and Michelle Walker of Conroe, Texas. She is also survived by her brother and sister in law, Patrick and Francis Nelson of Houston, three sisters and their families, along with eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; and a wealth of other family, friends and loved ones. She had a great love for her Church and Church family at Central Baptist Church in Katy, Texas. She is greatly loved and will be sorely missed until we are all reunited in Heaven one day.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, with Rev. Roy Maddox and Rev. Larry Maddox officiating. A graveside service will immediately follow at Katy Magnolia Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019
