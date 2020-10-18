Dolores Davignon1930-2020Dolores Davignon passed away on October 14, 2020, at her home in Spring, TX. Dolores was many things to many people but her most precious role was that of mother. She dedicated over 52 years of her life caring for her special needs daughter. She passed away on the birthday of her husband whom she lost 16 years prior. She is survived by her daughters Michele and Rhoda. Rosary is on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 7 p.m. with funeral service Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Both will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Chapel located at 24001 Aldine Westfield Rd., Spring, TX 77373.