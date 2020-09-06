Dolores Melba Doughtie

Dolores "Dee" Melba Doughtie, of Houston, Texas at the age of 84 left this world to join our Lord Jesus Christ on August 31, 2020.

She was born September 26, 1935 in Liberty, Texas. She was the only child of George Marion Doughtie and Pearl Elizabeth Smith.

Dee lived in Houston most of her life. She was an accomplished pianist and artist. She loved painting animals and painting subjects in motion. She worked for Pennzoil for several years moving on to free lancing crafts and catering while she continued to paint.

After becoming ill, she moved to Lufkin Texas under the care of Kennedy Health Center and the watchful eyes of her cousin Jim Hamby and wife Beth.

Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.



