Dolores Jean Ellis
1937-2020
Dolores Jean Ellis, 82, wife of George Don Ellis, passed away peacefully at home on February 1, 2020 with her husband and family members by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents, Les and Agnes Craig; her sister, Pat Hall, and youngest daughter, Dolores Horwood. She is survived by her husband, G. Don Ellis and their 3 children, Denise Welker, Paula Gilliam, Don Ellis, 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Jean had a zest for life filled with adventure, laughter and lots of love. She was an avid member in the community with her biggest fulfillment being her large and loving family.
A visitation will be held at The Settegast-Kopf Funeral Home at Sugar Creek on Monday, February 10 at 5:30 PM with a Memorial Service to take place at the same location on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM. A reception at Sugar Creek Country Club will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in support of Cancer Center for the Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation, PO Box 4384, Houston, TX 77210-4384 or www.houstonmethodist.org/giving.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020