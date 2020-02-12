Home

Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
5730 Calhoun
Houston, TX 77021
(713) 747-9604
Wake
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
5730 Calhoun
Houston, TX 77021
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
1933 - 2020
Dolores Griffin Obituary
Dolores G. Griffin
1933-2020
Dolores G. Griffin passed away peacefully at home on February 10, 2020.
Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, the eldest of the three daughters of William Howard and Creola Griffin, Dolores graduated from Phyllis Wheatley High School in Houston, earned teaching degrees from Texas Southern University and Columbia University, and was a dedicated elementary school music teacher for nearly 40 years in Houston, Germany, and East Meadow, New York.
She is survived by the family of son Eric Griffin, daughter-in-law Patricia Griffin, and granddaughter Brianna Griffin of Stockton, California, and daughter Felicia Renee Griffin of Houston. Preceded in death by her youngest sister and brother-in-law Fay Esther and Donald M. Hatter, Sr., Dolores also is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Janet and Langston Knowles of Houston, as well as by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Wake at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Johnson Funeral Home. Viewing at 9 a.m. and homegoing celebration at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, followed by interment at Paradise North Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
