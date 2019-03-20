Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
U of H Chapel
3800 Cullen Blvd
Dolores Gwin


1930 - 2019 Obituary
Dolores Gwin Obituary
Dolores Marie Becker Gwin
1930-2019
Dolores was born on July 30, 1930 in Houston, Texas. She passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019 at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackson Raymond Gwin, her infant daughter Marsha, and her parents, Mildred and Tony Becker. She is survived by her three sons, Ray Gwin, Douglas (Debi) Gwin, Ronald (Sheree) Gwin, 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was the 1948 Homecoming Queen at the University of Houston, a Houston city tennis champion while attending Stephen F. Austin High School, a Texas state singles bowling champion, plus she had a successful and distinguished career as a realtor/broker with Gary Greene Realtors.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23rd, at 10:00 AM at the U of H Chapel, 3800 Cullen Blvd. (Parking Lot 13A, access code 3841#)
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to: Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels, PO Box 1488, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019
