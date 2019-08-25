|
|
Dolores M. Kamel
1934-2019
Dolores M. Kamel, 85, of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019. She was born on May 24th, 1934 in Tyler, Texas to Sam J. Eltife & Eugenie K. Eltife. She graduated from John Tyler High School and studied at Tyler Junior College before marrying her soul mate, Anthony G. Kamel. Together they raised 3 children in Houston, Texas after having lived in Austin & Dallas, Texas. They enjoyed traveling the world together and Dolores especially loved taking cruises, traveling and playing bridge with her beloved girlfriends and shopping! She was always dressed to the nines! She was a devoted member of the L'Entasar Club of Houston, Ladies Charity Club of Houston and Blue Bird Circle. Dolores' family will greatly miss her homemade Lebanese dishes and spending holidays with her at the family ranch, Red Rock Ranch in Llano. She will forever be remembered by family and friends as a lady of great strength and grace even in times of tragic loss.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, her husband 0f 58 years, Anthony G. Kamel, her three sons, Kelly Kamel, Ronnie Kamel & Steve Kamel, her sister, Theresa Korkmas and her brother in-law Gerald Schroeder. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Kamel Pratel & husband Robert Pratel, her daughter in-law, Jackie Kamel, 6 grandchildren - Meredith & Emma Burrow, John-Michael Kamel, Allison Kuebler, Anthony "Tony" Kamel, Andrew Kamel and their loving spouses Andrew Kuebler, Paige Kamel & Tina Kamel, 3 great grandchildren, her sister, Mary Ann Schroeder, her brother-in-law, George Korkmas and numerous nieces & nephews.
The family would like to express its thanks to the staff & nurses at Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care for giving her great comfort and allowing her to go peacefully as well as the doctors and nurses at Methodist Hospital.
A Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 1:30 pm at St. Theresa's Catholic Church at 6622 Haskell, Houston, TX 77007, with a reception to follow at St. Theresa's Fellowship Hall. Prior to the service the family will have gathered for a private burial at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Houston Aphasia Recovery Center (HARC), 5005 Woodway Dr., Suite 110, Houston, TX 77056, Blue Bird Circle at 615 West Alabama, Houston, TX 77006 or Ladies Charity Club of Houston, c/p: 6450 Olympia Dr., Houston, TX 77057 or St. Theresa Catholic Church, 6622 Haskell Street, Houston, TX 77007.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019