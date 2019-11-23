Home

Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Chapels & Cemeteries
3900 B.F. Terry Boulevard
Rosenberg, TX 77471
(281) 341-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Chapels & Cemeteries
3900 B.F. Terry Boulevard
Rosenberg, TX 77471
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Chapels & Cemeteries
3900 B.F. Terry Boulevard
Rosenberg, TX 77471
Dolores Krampota


1934 - 2019
Dolores Krampota Obituary
Dolores Krampota
1934-2019
Dolores Aileen Krampota, 85, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Sugar Land. She was born October 2, 1934 in Schulenburg to Willie and Elsa Lobpries. Dolores was an active member of the Houston Brethren Church, SPJST Lodge 88 Ladies Club. She retired from Exxon after many years of service.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Sharon Fusilier, Linda Krampota, sister, Billie Jean Borski and husband Edward, 2 grandchildren, Jacob and Jessica Fusilier along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Raymond Krampota and her sister, Betty Ann Hemphill.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1:00 P.M. until service time in the Chapel at Davis
Greenlawn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Houston Humane Society, P.O. Box 450528, Houston , TX 77245.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019
