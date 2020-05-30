Dolores Luna
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores P. Luna
1938-2020
Dolores passed away on May 23, 2020. Services will be held at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12pm. For full obituary information, please visit www.ForestParkLawndaleFH.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Service
12:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
7139285141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved