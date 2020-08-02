1/1
Dolores Mann Malone
1928 - 2020
1/1
Dolores Mann Malone passed away on Wednesday, the 29th of July 2020, in Houston. She was 92 years of age. She was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania on the 29th of February 1928. She was a beloved mother of Mary L. Malone.
Dolores was a long-time resident of Hunters Creek (Houston). An avid lover of dogs, Dolores derived much joy from entertaining the neighborhood dogs who were always welcome to visit her house and receive lots of love and delicious treats. Prior to becoming a full-time mom Dolores was a proud buyer of children's clothing for Foley's Department Store.
A special thanks to Dean Theiss who is considered a member of the family. We cannot express the gratitude we feel for his support and love throughout the years.
The family expresses its appreciation to Dr. James L. Pool for his outstanding medical care, devotion and friendship for the past 35 years, and to the nurses at The Gardens of Bellaire, Jennifer, Mavis and especially Stephanie Gonzales, RM, BSN who made it possible for Mary to remain by Dolores' side during her final days. The family is also grateful for Evergreen Private Care, especially caregivers Faith Thielemann, Lorrita Onyegekwe and Felicia Beaudoin-Kyle.
A special thank you to Nobuyo Ishida for all of the effort and energy she expended toward Dolores' health.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary L. Malone; cousins, Jaclyn Smith Allen, Helene Atlas and Reid Friedman. Dolores is preceded in death by her husband, J. Robert Malone, mother, Freda Smith Mann and father, Maurice G. Mann.
The family will gather for a private entombment in the Memorial Mission Mausoleum at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
