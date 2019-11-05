|
|
Dolores Gustafson McFarland
1934-2019
Dolores Gustafson McFarland was born January 28, 1934 and received her well deserved wings on October 31, 2019. She was 85 years old. Dolores was proceeded in death by her husband of 60 years, Billy Joe McFarland and her parents Julius and Nona Mae Gustafson. Dolores is survived by her brothers Glen Gustafson and Victor Gustafson. They will miss her dearly along with their families of her nieces and nephews.
Although she may be gone physically, her legacy and values will forever live on in her children, Sherri Mountain, Mark McFarland, Cathy Hesse and Stacy Scarano. Also in her loving grandchildren, Heather Mountain, Elder Millard, Derek Scott, Ryan Scott, Sylas McFarland, Christian McFarland Scarano, Victoria Scarano, Clayton Scarano, Brandi Hesse, Brandon Hesse, Brianna Hesse and her great-grandchildren, Cameron Larson, Ranon Millard, Carson Scott, Willa Millard, Connor Scott, Vaylen Scarano, Chloe Henry, Nona Scarano and Kaiden Smith. Along with many extended family and friends. Dolores' bright smile and positive outlook on everything in life was an inspiration to all that knew her. She was our rock of the family. She was kind, loving, supportive and always willing to give her all to any of us. In her honor, the family has chosen to have a private family and friends gathering, at her home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 5, 2019