Mignon Landrum
1937-2020
Mignon Landrum of Katy, TX passed away at age 83 on Saturday, September 19th, 2020. She was born Dolores Mignon Davis on February 12, 1937 in Paris, TX to the late Charles Ted and Nona Mae Davis. She is preceded in death by her siblings Charles, Betty, Jeannie, and David. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bernie Landrum, by her sons Sonny Landrum and his wife Gina, Brian Landrum and his wife Kim, and Brent Landrum, her grandchildren Michael, Amy, Reed, Brooks, Avery, and Connor Landrum, and great-grandchildren Knox and Pierson.
Mignon was raised in the Dallas area and attended Pleasant Grove, Palmer, and Seagoville high schools. At Palmer, she was elected Football Sweetheart and at Seagoville she was an outstanding athlete and a starting guard on the Texas High School Girls' state champions in 1954. In fact, she never missed a day of school with perfect attendance from the first year to the last. Soon after graduating, she met Bernie at a dance and they married in May of 1956. Their 64 years of marriage were full of love and commitment and Bernie always said being married to Mignon made him the luckiest man alive. They moved to Houston in 1967 into the Sharpstown community where they raised three boys. She was a loving wife and mother and was devoted to her family, always going the extra mile. She was a fixture in the stands of the boys' sports and other endeavors, frequently team mom and a volunteer for the leagues and schools. Mignon was always encouraging her boys as their biggest fan as well as giving coaching and counseling advice. She was the perfect mom for her boys and a role model as a parent. She could always be counted on without fail to keep her word. She was hard-working, loving, self-less and held herself to high standards.
Known as Aunt Non within the family, she was widely loved and respected by all who were lucky enough to cross her path. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church - Richmond and previously a member at Sharpstown Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She worked for State Farm Insurance for many years until her retirement.
Mignon will be sorely missed by her friends and family. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, we will have a very small service for immediate family only. We invite those wishing to pay their respects to contact a family member to join the service virtually.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family asks that you make donations in honor of Mignon Landrum by mail or on-line to First Baptist Church – Richmond, 502 S. 5th Street, Richmond, TX 77469, www.fbcrichmondtx.org/about