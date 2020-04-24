|
Domenica Rinchiuso Lozupone
1933-2020
Domenica Lozupone Rinchiuso passed away on April 20, 2020 in Houston due to complications from ongoing health issues. She was born on May 10, 1933 in Mola di Bari, Italy to Nicola and Caterina (Russo) Lozupone. She attended the Istituo Magistrale Parificato S. Rosa in Bari, Italy. Domenica moved to New York in 1960 where she earned her State Teaching Certification from Bank Street College of Education. She always had a love of teaching. Her first job in the United States was with a Head Start program in the Bronx NY. She went on to work as a teacher for many language schools and teaching private Italian lessons. Domenica also provided Italian language translation to the hospitals in the Houston medical center. In 1962 she met Raymond Rinchiuso and married him the same year on October 20th. Domenica was very proud and passionate of her Italian heritage. She was a devout Catholic and active with Houston's Italian Cultural and Community Center serving as president several years ago. She taught so many people the Italian language, but more importantly, she passed on a deep love of the culture. Her warmth, hospitality, and genuine love of people will always be remembered by her students, friends, and family.
Domenica is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Rinchiuso, her children Mary Catherine and Jack, and her brother Domenick Lozupone. She is survived by her sons Nick (Cyndi), Richard, and Frank (Kathy), her grandchildren Marisa, Anthony, Nicholas, Ella, and Cecilia. Domenica's wishes were to be laid to rest beside her husband Raymond, son Jack, and daughter Mary Catherine in Marlboro, NJ.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2020