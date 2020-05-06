Don E. "Beau" Hand
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don E. "Beau" Hand Jr.
1959-2020
Don E. "Beau" Hand Jr. passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 after a valiant year long battle with cancer. Beau was born May 19, 1959 in Wichita, Kansas. He moved to Houston at the age of two and considered himself a lifelong Texan and Houstonian.
Beau attended the University of Texas at Austin where he met his wife Susan. They were married in 1986 and were later blessed with three amazing daughters, Jennifer, Cassidy and Allison.
He dearly loved his hot air ballooning friends and all those who supported him in his journey to become a hot air balloon pilot. Beau will be remembered for his incredible sense of humor, his love of rock 'n roll music, and more than anything how much he loved his three daughters.
Beau is survived by his wife Susan, and his three daughters, Jennifer, Cassidy and Allison. Our family is extremely grateful to Dr. Kovitz and his entire team at MD Anderson in The Woodlands for their passionate and skilled care over this past year.
In lieu of flowers, Beau would be honored with a donation to MD Anderson or any charitable organization of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
16131 Champion Forest Dr.
Klein, TX 77379
(281) 320-2674
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
May 5, 2020
Susan, Im so sorry to hear of Beaus passing. You and your
Beautiful girls have been on my heart. Know that youll be in our prayers
For the days to come. May you feel Gods peace and comfort.
Lori, Jim and Avery Klatt ❤
May 5, 2020
Susan and girls, I was very saddened hear hear about Beau's passing. Please know that all of you are and will be in my thoughts and prayers. Blessings, David
David Brand
Friend
May 5, 2020
So sorry about the passing of Don Hand Junior, first met him when he was two years old after moving from Wichita to Houston, always thought he was a class guy, lost communications with him for the last few years but remember him as a young boy growing up with his father by his side. God bless all of the Hand family. Vincent Kickerillo
Vincent Kickerillo
May 5, 2020
We were so saddened to hear of Beau's death. Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you, hs dear family. May God surround you with the peace and grace only He can provide. In Christian love,
Carolyn and Mike Milby
Friend
May 5, 2020
Dan and I are so sorry to learn of Beaus death. We will keep your entire family in our prayers for the comfort only Christ can give.
Janet/Dan Chenoweth
Friend
May 5, 2020
Beau I will miss seeing you at both locations of the Bank, and the stories we would share just to brighten our days. I know you are in a much better place with no pain and suffering.
Mike Murray
Friend
May 4, 2020
Susan, I was saddened to read of Beaus death. My heart goes out to your family.
Mary Lee (Lawson) Claflin
Mary Lee Calflin
Friend
May 4, 2020
We are sorry for your loss. Our acquaintance was much too short, as he was a man we would have enjoyed getting to know much better.
Ellis & Mildred Thompson
Ellis & Mildred Thompson
May 4, 2020
We met Beau and Susan through their beautiful daughter Cassidy who became our precious daughter-in-law. We fell in love with him from the beginning. He was so welcoming and warm to be around. I will always remember what a wonderful father he was and how much that he adored his daughters. We will be forever grateful to him and Susan for sharing their precious daughter with us. Beau was a great man and we were blessed to get to know him.
Jeff and Mona Merrill
Family
May 4, 2020
May our Eternal Father wrap His loving arms around you and give you peace. A peace that passes all understanding. Sue and Bob Durrett
Sue & Bob Durrett
Friend
May 4, 2020
We are so saddened to hear this news. He will certainly be missed. You all are very much in our prayers.
Love,
Kathleen, Mark, Jacob, Emma and Elizabeth Spangler
Kathleen Spangler
Friend
May 4, 2020
There will only ever be one BEAU HAND. he is unforgettable. He was a great dad and a loving husband. Ill miss seeing him at the bank, at parties and jogging in the neighborhood.
Brenda Pennington
Friend
May 4, 2020
Grieving my dear friend Beau, my buddy.
Bob and Sharon Barnett
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved