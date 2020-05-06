Don E. "Beau" Hand Jr.

1959-2020

Don E. "Beau" Hand Jr. passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 after a valiant year long battle with cancer. Beau was born May 19, 1959 in Wichita, Kansas. He moved to Houston at the age of two and considered himself a lifelong Texan and Houstonian.

Beau attended the University of Texas at Austin where he met his wife Susan. They were married in 1986 and were later blessed with three amazing daughters, Jennifer, Cassidy and Allison.

He dearly loved his hot air ballooning friends and all those who supported him in his journey to become a hot air balloon pilot. Beau will be remembered for his incredible sense of humor, his love of rock 'n roll music, and more than anything how much he loved his three daughters.

Beau is survived by his wife Susan, and his three daughters, Jennifer, Cassidy and Allison. Our family is extremely grateful to Dr. Kovitz and his entire team at MD Anderson in The Woodlands for their passionate and skilled care over this past year.

In lieu of flowers, Beau would be honored with a donation to MD Anderson or any charitable organization of your choice.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store