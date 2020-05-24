Don Thomas Huey1932-2020Don Thomas Huey, 87, passed away at home Wednesday evening, May 20, 2020 in Houston. Born October 19, 1932 in Marlin, Texas to parents Howard and Lena Huey, Don will be forever remembered as a loving and caring husband and father of two sons.Mr. Huey is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Don Jr in 1999. He also lost a sister, Lena Pophin.Left behind to cherish his memories are his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Helen, a former Houston City Councilwoman; his son, Michael and his wife Terry; sister Jackie Nye and her husband Bob; brother Howard Huey and his wife Joyce; and brother Tyree Huey and his wife Terri. In addition, Don leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews plus many dear friends.Mr. Huey was a proud United States Army Veteran and served honorably in the Korean War between 1953 and 1956.Majoring in Geology and after earning his B.S. at Baylor University in 1960, Don went on to hold key executive positions in the field of corporate safety management at Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Corporation, Coastal States Gas Corporation, The Litwin Corporation and most notably West Gulf Maritime Association with its members handling maritime shipping and cargo for all Texas ports in the West Gulf Region until his retirement in 2000.Don was a Registered Professional Engineer and Certified Safety Professional and was active in the American Society of Safety Engineers and National Constructors Association. When not working or supporting the family he loved so dearly, Don kept up with his beloved Baylor Bears. He had a passion for bow hunting and when he wasn't hunting, he and Helen spent many days at their 34 acre retirement ranch near Somerville. Later in life, Don became active in his hobby of beekeeping and managed 27 bee hives. As one would expect, he was a member of the Beekeepers Association.Don Thomas Huey was a great husband and father who will be missed by so many who loved him.A small family graveside is planned for Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 3:00 pm at The Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery.