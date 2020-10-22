Don Norris Rhodes

1942-2020

Don Norris Rhodes, 78, of Houston, passed away peacefully at his home, Sunday morning, October 18, 2020. Don was born on April 1, 1942 in Corpus Christi and later moved to Navasota where he graduated from Navasota High School in 1960. He then joined the U.S. Army and proudly served as a Specialist E4 in Europe. Don married the love of his life, Ella Moreland in 1966 and they remained in love and devoted to each other for 54 years. Don was a retired machinist.

Don was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Rita Norris and Harold Feagin.

He is survived by his wife, Ella, of Houston; two daughters, Michelle Malson and her husband Robert of Normangee and Danielle Lambert of Baton Rouge, LA; four grandchildren, Johnathan West, Jessica Wilson and her husband Ron and Michael and Megan Lambert; three great grandchildren, Hayden West, Kristina Adams and Parker Wilson.

Funeral services will take place at 10:00 am Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Madeley Chapel in Oakland Cemetery, 801 6th Street, in Navasota.



