1/1
Don Rhodes
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Norris Rhodes
1942-2020
Don Norris Rhodes, 78, of Houston, passed away peacefully at his home, Sunday morning, October 18, 2020. Don was born on April 1, 1942 in Corpus Christi and later moved to Navasota where he graduated from Navasota High School in 1960. He then joined the U.S. Army and proudly served as a Specialist E4 in Europe. Don married the love of his life, Ella Moreland in 1966 and they remained in love and devoted to each other for 54 years. Don was a retired machinist.
Don was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Rita Norris and Harold Feagin.
He is survived by his wife, Ella, of Houston; two daughters, Michelle Malson and her husband Robert of Normangee and Danielle Lambert of Baton Rouge, LA; four grandchildren, Johnathan West, Jessica Wilson and her husband Ron and Michael and Megan Lambert; three great grandchildren, Hayden West, Kristina Adams and Parker Wilson.
Funeral services will take place at 10:00 am Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Madeley Chapel in Oakland Cemetery, 801 6th Street, in Navasota.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Madeley Chapel in Oakland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home - Navasota
815 S. LaSalle
Navasota, TX 77868
(936) 825-6448
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home - Navasota

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Alice Moody-Imhoff
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved