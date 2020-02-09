|
|
Don Alan Riggs
1955-2020
Don Riggs passed away peacefully January 28, 2020, at his home in Arvada, Colorado. Don was born in Odessa, Texas May 10, 1955. He is survived by his wife Amy DeBord Riggs, his mother Audrey Riggs of Houston, Texas, his daughter Crystal Riggs Neustadt, her husband Jean and their twins Carter and Brynn; his son Christopher Riggs and his daughter Kiersten Riggs of Houston; his daughters Linzy Riggs and Erin Riggs of Huntsville, Alabama. Don is survived by his beloved Aunt, Flora (Flos) Huddleston, his brothers Stuart Riggs and his wife Amy, Blake Riggs and his wife Nancy, and Kendall Riggs. Don was blessed with having Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews in his life as well as close friends for many years.
He was preceded in death by his father J. D. (Skip) Baker, and Uncle Bill, his idol, Billy Pete Huddleston.
Don lived his early years in Odessa, Texas, moving to Houston his junior year in High School, graduating from Lee High School in 1973. He graduated from Texas A&M University Class of 1977. In his freshman year he was selected for the Track & Field Team where he lettered. He was a member of the Letterman Track & Field Association, as well as graduating on the Dean's List. Don was one of the first graduates receiving the Industrial Safety Engineering Degree. He worked in the Environmental and Safety Engineering Field all his career.
His hobbies were varied, including golf, skiing, and he especially enjoyed his trips to
Ireland and other travels. But mostly he enjoyed being a Fightin' Texas Aggie.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Calvary Episcopal Church, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Golden, Colorado.
A Memorial Service will be held in the Houston Area at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Texas A&M University or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020