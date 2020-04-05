|
|
Donaciano " Chano" Lara
1930-2020
On April 1, 2020, Donaciano "Chano" Lara passed away peacefully, with family by his side. Chano was 89 years old, born in Wharton, TX, the son of the late Epifanio Lara and Petra Espinoza Lara. He is preceded in death by his wife, Florinda, and sister Janie Sepulveda. Chano is survived by his siblings, Sister Felipa Lara, MCSH, Angel, Juan and Luis; his children, Johnny, Joe, Mary Gonzales (Gonzalo), Carla Morales (Armando), JoAnn Fernandez (Bobby), twelve grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. Chano, as we fondly called him, had a great love of music, his love of the mic holds great memories with his loved ones.
Due to the current climate, and in line with church restrictions, a funeral mass will be held at a later date. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 7 from 11am – 1pm at Funeria Del Angel Pasadena, 901 Main Street, Pasadena, TX 77506. Your prayers and loving messages are gift enough, however, you can send flowers or make a donation to a . Please visit funerariadelangelpasadena.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020