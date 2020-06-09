Donald Allen
1933-2020
Donald Vertner Allen, Retired H.I.S.D. Educator after 30 years of services expired (Tuesday) May 20, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 9-10:00a.m on (Wednesday) June 10, 2020 in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Service (Wednesday) June 10, 2020 at 10:30a.m. and will take place at Houston Memorial Gardens.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
JUN
10
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Houston Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
