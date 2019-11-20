|
Donald William Berleth
1930-2019
Donald William Berleth, passed away on Saturday, the 16th of November 2019, surrounded by his family. He was a fourth generation Houstonian, born on the 3rd of September 1930, to Francis Hancock Berleth and Jane Laughlin Berleth.
Don proudly served in the United States Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. He loved the outdoors, working in his garage, barbecue, boating and fishing. He always had a garden to keep him busy, and his family and friends were graced with his sense of humor.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Sue Callaway; his parents, older brother, Frank H. Berleth; and his stepson, Randy Jones.
He is survived by his loving wife, Frances (Bell); and "Don's Girls", Vicki Smith (Rick), Diane Swendsen (Bill), Linda Sheppard, and Elaine Winger (Brian) who thanks to him all know how to bait their own hook, change a tire, and use power tools. He is also survived by his brother, Tom Berleth (Brenda); stepdaughter, Susanne Kirk (Cain); stepson, Chris Jones (Laura); step daughter-in-law, Lisa Jones and brother-in-law, James Bell (Sharon).
Don will be incredibly missed by his 14 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Always ready with a smile and helping hand, his family and lifelong friends will be lost without him.
An interment is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 22nd of November, at Rosewood Cemetery, 2602 S. Houston Ave. in Humble.
A memorial service is to be conducted at noon on Friday, the 22nd of November, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering in Houston.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests donations be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019