Donald Billings

1943-2019

Donald Billings, of Houston, passed away on March 5, 2019 at his home in Houston, Texas at the age of 75. He was born on December 6, 1943 in Houston to Dalton and Wilma Billings.

Donald was a dedicated and devout Mason his entire life. He became a Demolay at the age of 13. In 1968 he was raised to Third Degree Master Mason. Later Don became an Arabian Shriner and held numerous staff positions. In 1973, Don devoted his passion to becoming a Arabia Shrine Clown. He would go on to spend 41 years with the Shrine Circus. On August 30th 2018, he became a 50 year Master Mason.

Don held a passion for magic. He was a member of the Houston Association of Magicians and Ring 39 Association of International Brotherhood of Magicians. He was also a life member of the Rodeo Committee.

Donald is survived by his wife Darla, daughters Duana D Carrico, Donna A. Romeyn, son Douglas E Billings, brothers David Billings, Dennis Billings, four grandchildren and many other loving family and friends.

The Family will receive friends on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 6-9:00Pm at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, Texas, 77598. A Celebration of life will follow on Tuesday at 12:30pm with a committal service to follow. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019