Services Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein 16131 Champion Forest Dr. Klein , TX 77379 (281) 320-2674 For more information about Donald Collins Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Klein Funeral Home 16131 Champion Forest Drive Klein , TX View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Trinity Lutheran Church 5201 Spring Cypress Road Spring , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Donald Collins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Collins Sr.

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Donald Richard

Collins, SR.

1935-2019

DR. DONALD RICHARD COLLINS, SR., C.P.A. passed away in the early morning hours on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Don was the second child born to Grace Jean Kent and James Allen Collins in Bridgeport, Connecticut on October 11, 1935. His early years were spent in Virginia and North Carolina. The Collins family then moved to Houston in 1950, and he graduated from Austin High School in 1953. Don was an Eagle Scout, won the AAU Southwestern United States Swimming Championship in the butterfly event, was voted President of the Senior Class, and began a 12-year career in radio and television broadcasting at the age of 16. On radio, he used the name "Don Richards". In fact, he was the original "Cadet Don" on ABC Channel 13 where he hosted a space cadet adventure program from 1955 to 1957. Don was on stations KLBS, KLVL, KTRH, KTRK-TV, and KXYZ. This early exposure to the entertainment industry continued a love for music that lasted throughout his lifetime. He really enjoyed listening to music and singing.

At the University of Houston, Don was involved in the Sigma Chi fraternity, and after earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology in 1957, he began teaching in the Houston ISD at Dechaumes Elementary and five years later became the principal at Lubbock Elementary. Both his master's and doctorate degrees in school administration were from the University of Houston, and that is where he met his wife, Sylvia. It was also during this period of time that he served for six years in the US Air Force Reserve. On April 17, 1960, Don married Sylvia Wagnon Collins, and they had two sons.

Don continued working in HISD as the Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Schools and the Associate Superintendent for Special Education and Psychological Services before becoming superintendent of Klein Independent School District in March of 1971.

When he arrived in Klein, there were 2700 students in 6 schools. When he retired 29 years later, there were 31,800 students in 28 schools. His leadership during that time helped the district to keep up with the rapid growth and maintain excellence in academics and extracurricular activities. Don was able to identify and mentor so many outstanding educators over the years and encourage them to advance their careers.

His warm smile, firm handshake, and positive attitude made him a great ambassador for the school district and community. To help preserve the heritage of the area, Don founded the Klein German Fest and created the Klein, Texas Historical Foundation and the Klein ISD Education Foundation. He was also able to obtain three State of Texas historical landmarks for the community.

Don received many honors throughout his lifetime. He was selected as a co-recipient of the Superintendent of the Year in Texas by the Texas Association of School Boards in 1987 as well as Superintendent of the Year in Region IV (56 school districts) in the same year. He received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Houston College of Education in 1988. Don was given the Silver Beaver Award by the Sam Houston Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America in 2000.

He taught as either an adjunct professor or as a visiting graduate school professor at Sam Houston State University, University of Houston, Texas A & M University, and Texas Southern University.

Sylvia and Don were so proud when the Klein ISD Board of Trustees chose to name Klein Collins High School as recognition of the family's contributions to the school district. They were also honored when the 55 acre "Cypresswood Park" was named "Don and Sylvia Collins Park" by Harris County Precinct 4 as a tribute to their community efforts.

Following retirement from the Klein ISD, Don continued working as Director of School Board and Superintendent Development Programs at Region IV Educational Service Center until 2004.

He was a proponent of lifelong learning and professional improvement which led him to become a real estate broker and certified public accountant. Don believed that additional education and qualifications enabled him to approach his professional responsibilities with a broader background and more insight.

Don had a very positive influence on his family and was always upbeat and optimistic. He stressed kindness, understanding, and honesty at all times. Don was a wonderful father to his sons and was very involved in their lives. When they were children, he coached in youth athletic activities and played a major role in their scouting experience. This encouragement and participation in scouting culminated in both sons becoming Eagle Scouts.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 57 years, Sylvia, and his brother, James Allen Collins, M.D. He is survived by his sons, Donald R. Collins, Jr., MD and wife, Janet M. Collins, and Robert W. Collins, Sr., ESQ and wife, Amy R. Collins; four grandchildren, Robert (Robby) W. Collins, Jr., Natalie C. Collins, Donald R. Collins, III, and Campbell M. Collins.

His family is grateful for the superior care and compassion that he received at Holly Hall Retirement Community over the last two years.

Pallbearers include Chris Collins, Andrew Collins, Cliff Frost, Shawn Walker, Ed Johnson, Peter Taaffe, and Neal Gassman.

Honorary pallbearers include J.C. Collins, Dan Collins, James Wunderlich, George Elliff, Roy Robinson, Gene Shepherd, Robin Lyon, Bruce Wallace, E.G. "Butch" Theiss, Frank Lemon, Dr. Jim Cain, Jim Johnson, DDS, and Chris Herbert.

Visitation - 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday, May 10, 2019

Klein Funeral Home

16131 Champion Forest Drive, Klein, TX 77379

(281) 320-2674

Funeral Service - 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 11, 2019

Trinity Lutheran Church

5201 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, TX 77379

(281) 376-5773

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church at (281) 376-5773 or the Klein ISD Education Foundation at (832) 249-4754. Published in Houston Chronicle from May 9 to May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries