American Heritage Funeral Home
10710 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77038
(281) 445-0050
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
American Heritage Funeral Home
10710 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77038
Funeral service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
1:00 PM
American Heritage Funeral Home
10710 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77038
1944 - 2020
Donald Dishaw Obituary
Donald Joseph Dishaw
1944-2020
Donald Joseph Dishaw, 76, of Houston, Texas, passed away April 9th, 2020, his heart had finally wore out.
He was born in Newberry, Michigan on February 28th, 1944. Don graduated from Newberry High school where he was a three year, three sport letterman and homecoming king his senior year. Later he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served from 1961 to 1965 and was stationed in Germany where he helped guard the Berlin Wall.
Upon honorable discharge from the army, Don moved to Detroit, Michigan to work in the auto industry. It was there that he met, Diane Dishaw, his wife of 24 years. They raised three boys together. During his young adult life, Don was a local star playing competitive slow-pitch men's softball and very successfully coaching his boys in football, basketball and baseball. Don moved his family to Houston, TX in the early '80s. It was this courageous move that changed the course of his family's life for a blessed prosperity. Don reinvented himself several times and retired as a petrochemical executive. It was a few years after he retired that he met and married his true soulmate Paula Dishaw. Paula provided the love and guidance he needed and they were inseparable. Everyday Don would tell Paula "I love you to Jupiter and back"!
His passionate interest was sports, all sports. Coaching his sons was a great joy. In later years, it was watching his grandsons and granddaughters compete in their respective sports with Paula close by his side. He enjoyed a love for the University of Michigan Football, the Houston Astros, the Detroit Tigers, and the Detroit Lions. Don was a sports fanatic.
Don is survived by his wife, Paula Dishaw; his children and their wives, Donnie & Sarah Dishaw, Randy & Grace Dishaw, and Jesse & Megan Dishaw; step-children and their wives, Scott & Janelle Casilio, Martin & Michele Casilio, and Bryon Casilio; grandchildren, Tripp, Avery, Hailey, David, Madison, Ron & Sara, Ashlee & Chris, Callie, Austin, Peyton, Brady, Jake, Rylee, Cole, Hunter, Jada and Jenna; and great-grandchildren Parker, Adeline, Scarlett, Brayden and Corban. Don was predeceased by his first wife Diane, his parents Fred & Marjorie Dishaw and his brother James.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. inside the Chapel of American Heritage Funeral Home, 10710 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038. The Funeral Service will commence at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2020
