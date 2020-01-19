|
Donald McArthur Gordon
1929-2020
Donald McArthur Gordon passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, surrounded by family after fighting a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Don leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Janice, daughter Carole Pena and her husband Larry, daughter Lynne Gordon Lorenz, daughter Nancy DeWalch and her husband Binz, and grandchildren Jeff, Claire, and Ellie Pena, Binz Jr., Andrew, and Kate DeWalch.
Don was born in Chicago, Illinois. He received his B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois before joining the U.S. Navy as a Civil Engineer with the Amphibious Construction Battalion Division and serving in the Korean War.
He began his career at Shell Oil Company which brought the Gordons to Houston where he transitioned to a career in commercial real estate.
The family is especially appreciative of the staff at The Amazing Place as well as the Eagle's Trace Memory Care staff for their loving care in taking care of Don throughout his illness.
A Memorial Service will be held at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Alzheimer's organization of your choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020