Donald H. Gullquist
1943-2020
Donald H. Gullquist, 76, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from eleven o'clock in the morning until one o'clock in the afternoon with a memorial service beginning at half past eleven o'clock at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services, 1734 W. Alabama in Houston. A reception will follow at a location to be announced at the service.
A more detailed obituary will appear in Friday's edition of the Houston Chronicle.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020