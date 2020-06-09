Dr. Donald W. Gunn1936-2020On June 5, 2020, our families bid farewell to a true gentleman. Donald William Gunn was a man of his word, a man of few words, and a man who always found the right words.Don was born November 29, 1936, in Springfield, Massachusetts, to William and Doris Gunn. A New-Englander by birth and temperament, Don was an only child whose father served as president of Smith & Wesson. A life-long learner, Don graduated from Suffield Academy (1954); Colby College, B.S. (1959); University of Maine, M.S. (1961); and University of Washington, PhD. (1965).Don married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Anne, in 1961. Three sons blessed their 50 year union: Jim, Scott, and Todd, each of whom Don adored.As a newly minted PhD, Don planned to become a geology professor, but Exxon – then Humble Oil – intervened, and hired him away from academia. During his 30 year career with Exxon, Don was sent to Burbank, Rio de Janero, Midland, and Houston, overseeing international drilling. A respected senior professional geologist, Don was a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, as well as West Texas and New Mexico Geological Societies.How to describe this remarkable man? His was a life well lived. Don was thoughtful, generous, deliberate, daring. He explored the ocean depths in two-man submarines as a geologist and soared the skies as a pilot in his free time. Don was a talented woodworker who built tables, cabinets, and cat-houses. He played hockey and the piano; he listened more than he spoke. Don loved good meal, a workout with his gym buddies, a bouquet of roses, and animals –especially cats.His beloved wife, Dolores, passed away in January 2011 after a lengthy illness, with Don always by her side. In 2012, Don met his second life partner, Hettie Tetzlaff; together, they created a life of second chances, exploring the world, and sharing many happy times, together.Don is survived by his loving and devoted partner, Hettie Tetzlaff; his three sons, James, Scott, and Todd; his granddaughter, Heidi; great-grandson, Collin; his Aunt Phyllis; and Hettie's children, their spouses, and grandchildren. His friends, family, neighbors, and "the circle of eight" will miss him very much.Services will be held Tuesday June 9th at 10:00 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble, TX, with graveside burial to follow.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA or the Salvation Army.