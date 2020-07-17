Donald Howard Biehl
1928-2020
Donald Howard Biehl, 92, of Conroe was called by the Lord to Heaven on July 12, 2020. Born in Houston in 1928 to Alfa and Lester Biehl, he was the eldest of six children. He graduated from Austin High School in Houston in 1945; and enrolled at the University of Texas, where he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon, graduating in 1955. It was at UT Austin where he met the love of his life and soul mate, Jane, and were married almost 50 years.
Don served in the U.S. Army in the 1st Cavalry Division, rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was deployed to Japan, then Korea. After being honorably discharged, Don and Jane married in 1957 and moved back to Houston. Don loved being close to his extended family in the Houston area, and was very close with his brothers and sisters. Don's first professional job was with Gulf Oil as a Contracts Administrator. He also worked for Transocean, ExxonMobil, and during the latter part of his career after moving to Conroe, the Texas Workforce Commission. Don was a charter member of Grace Lutheran Church in Conroe and served as church council president.
Don and Jane retired to the Texas Hill Country. They loved to travel, taking numerous trips to Europe, the Mediterranean, Hawaii, Mexico, and the Caribbean. He was proud of his Norwegian heritage and made several trips to Norway. Don's favorite place, however, was their mountain cabin in Evergreen, CO.
Don is preceded to Heaven by his wife Jane, his brothers Jimmy and Bobby, his sister Sandy, his parents Lester and Alfa, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews. He is survived by his younger sisters, Doris and Carol; sons Randy, Geoff and daughter-in-law Penni, Marc, and Chris and daughter-in-law Kendall; grandchildren Madison, Brady, Zach, Lily, Eva, and Alyson; sister-in-law Lyn, and many cousins, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, and grand-nieces, and their families. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Don's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and the ASPCA. Services are pending.