1/1
Donald H. Biehl
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Howard Biehl
1928-2020
Donald Howard Biehl, 92, of Conroe was called by the Lord to Heaven on July 12, 2020. Born in Houston in 1928 to Alfa and Lester Biehl, he was the eldest of six children. He graduated from Austin High School in Houston in 1945; and enrolled at the University of Texas, where he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon, graduating in 1955. It was at UT Austin where he met the love of his life and soul mate, Jane, and were married almost 50 years.
Don served in the U.S. Army in the 1st Cavalry Division, rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was deployed to Japan, then Korea. After being honorably discharged, Don and Jane married in 1957 and moved back to Houston. Don loved being close to his extended family in the Houston area, and was very close with his brothers and sisters. Don's first professional job was with Gulf Oil as a Contracts Administrator. He also worked for Transocean, ExxonMobil, and during the latter part of his career after moving to Conroe, the Texas Workforce Commission. Don was a charter member of Grace Lutheran Church in Conroe and served as church council president.
Don and Jane retired to the Texas Hill Country. They loved to travel, taking numerous trips to Europe, the Mediterranean, Hawaii, Mexico, and the Caribbean. He was proud of his Norwegian heritage and made several trips to Norway. Don's favorite place, however, was their mountain cabin in Evergreen, CO.
Don is preceded to Heaven by his wife Jane, his brothers Jimmy and Bobby, his sister Sandy, his parents Lester and Alfa, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews. He is survived by his younger sisters, Doris and Carol; sons Randy, Geoff and daughter-in-law Penni, Marc, and Chris and daughter-in-law Kendall; grandchildren Madison, Brady, Zach, Lily, Eva, and Alyson; sister-in-law Lyn, and many cousins, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, and grand-nieces, and their families. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Don's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the ASPCA. Services are pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroe Funeral Directors
1504 N Thompson St
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 756-2210
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conroe Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 16, 2020
To Geoff & Penni & the Family, I'm so sorry for you loss. My deepest condolences & prayers for your family at this difficult time.
Franklin Hollenbeck
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved